Charles River Associates price target raised to $212 from $194 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Charles River Associates (CRAI) to $212 from $194 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares, citing an increase to the firm’s non-GAAP EBITDA forecast and a slight increase in its valuation multiple after the company’s “strong” Q3 report and 2024 guidance reiteration.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.