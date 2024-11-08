News & Insights

Charles River Associates price target raised to $212 from $194 at Barrington

November 08, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Charles River Associates (CRAI) to $212 from $194 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares, citing an increase to the firm’s non-GAAP EBITDA forecast and a slight increase in its valuation multiple after the company’s “strong” Q3 report and 2024 guidance reiteration.

