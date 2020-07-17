Charles River Associates (CRAI) Announces Appointment of VP

CRA International, Inc., that conducts business as Charles River Associates CRAI, yesterday announced that it has appointed Lisa Dane as a vice president in its Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice.

Dane joins the company from FTI Consulting FCN, where she served as a senior managing director and co-Leader of Global Risk & Investigations practice. She has also served as a senior leader of Business Intelligence Services practice at Deloitte.

Dane is a white-collar investigation expert and has more than 25 years of experience in investigations related to fraud and corruption, business intelligence, due diligence, asset-tracing and litigation support.

We believe that Dane’s appointment will further enhance the quality of the professional team that has helped Charles River achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services.

According to co-practice leaders of CRA's Risk, Investigations & Analytics Practice Peter Nolan and Robert Brunner, "Lisa is well known for her investigative leadership, particularly her expertise in utilizing specialized social media analytics tools to gather key intelligence on various types of investigations and litigation support matters."

Notably, shares of CRA have gained 17.6% over the past three months compared with 23.7% growth of the industry it belongs to and 14.6% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

CRA International currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector are DocuSign DOCU and SailPoint Technologies SAIL, each carring a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for DocuSign and SailPoint are 31.2% and 15%, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.