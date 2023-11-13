Charles River And Aitia Enter Strategic Agreement

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) on Monday announced its strategic agreement with Aitia, a renowned leader in the application of Causal AI and Digital Twins.

The agreement provides Aitia access to Charles River's Artificial Intelligence-powered drug solution platform, Logica, for the optimized discovery and early development of multiple therapeutic programs for neurodegenerative disease and oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aitia has agreed to utilize Logica for its various drug targets, with a focus on developing and advancing drug candidates for neurological disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's diseases. Additionally, the collaboration will also explore the treatment of cancers such as prostate cancer and multiple myeloma.

According to Professor Julie Frearson, Corporate Senior Vice President, and Chief Scientific Officer of Charles River, this collaboration will pave the way for the transformation of the pharmaceutical industry as the integration of Aitia's Digital Twins with Logica's cutting-edge solution has the potential to revolutionize the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neurological diseases and oncology.

