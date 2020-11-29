Charles Perrin Is The Independent Director of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) And They Just Sold 33% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Charles Perrin, recently divested US$453k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$22.66 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 33% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abercrombie & Fitch

Notably, that recent sale by Charles Perrin is the biggest insider sale of Abercrombie & Fitch shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$22.61. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$533k for 49.00k shares. But they sold 20.00k shares for US$453k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Abercrombie & Fitch insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ANF Insider Trading Volume November 29th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.4% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares, worth about US$33m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Abercrombie & Fitch Insiders?

An insider sold Abercrombie & Fitch shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Abercrombie & Fitch has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

