Charles H. Bracken Is The Executive VP & CFO of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) And They Just Sold 48% Of Their Shares

Some Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & CFO, Charles H. Bracken, recently sold a substantial US$634k worth of stock at a price of US$22.83 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 48% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Liberty Global

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP, Bryan Hall, for US$661k worth of shares, at about US$22.24 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$22.77, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of Bryan Hall's holding.

In the last year Liberty Global insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LBTY.A Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

Insider Ownership of Liberty Global

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Liberty Global insiders own about US$892m worth of shares (which is 6.7% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Liberty Global Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Liberty Global stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Liberty Global you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

