Charles Geer Jr Of Halliburton Shows Optimism, Buys $347K In Stock

A new SEC filing reveals that Charles Geer Jr, SVP & Chief Accounting Officer at Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), made a notable insider purchase on March 5,.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Jr purchased 13,876 shares of Halliburton, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $347,038.

Halliburton shares are trading down 0.58% at $24.05 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

Understanding the Numbers: Halliburton's Finances

Revenue Growth: Halliburton's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.25%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 18.29%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Halliburton's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.7.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, Halliburton adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Halliburton's P/E ratio of 8.55 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.93 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Halliburton's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 5.67, Halliburton could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Halliburton's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.