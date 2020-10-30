CONX, a blank check company formed by Charles Ergen targeting wireless communications, raised $750 million by offering 75 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company had originally filed to offer 100 million units at $10, before downsizing earlier this week.



The company is led by Chairman Charles Ergen, who is most widely known for co-founding DISH and managing the spin-off of DISH's technology and set-top box business into EchoStar, which is now publicly traded. Ergen is the current chairman of DISH and has had a hand in developing a number of TMT companies throughout his tenure. The SPAC intends to target the TMT industry with a specific focus on wireless communications.



The Littleton, CO-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CONXU. Deutsche Bank acted as lead manager on the deal.

The article Charles Ergen's SPAC, CONX prices $750 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



