Charles Crow Is The Independent Chairman of the Board of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) And They Just Picked Up 4.7% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Charles Crow, the Independent Chairman of the Board of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) recently shelled out US$63k to buy stock, at US$12.59 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 4.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

1st Constitution Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive VP and Chief Lending & Credit Officer John Andreacio bought US$98k worth of shares at a price of US$19.53 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$12.99. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

1st Constitution Bancorp insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$14.96 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:FCCY Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2020

Insider Ownership of 1st Constitution Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. 1st Constitution Bancorp insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 12% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The 1st Constitution Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in 1st Constitution Bancorp shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 1st Constitution Bancorp. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with 1st Constitution Bancorp and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

