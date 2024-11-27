News & Insights

Charles & Colvard Strives to Meet Nasdaq Compliance

November 27, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Charles & Colvard ( (CTHR) ) has shared an announcement.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is facing a compliance challenge as it received a notice from Nasdaq for failing to timely file required financial reports, potentially impacting its listing. The company is working diligently to resolve the issue and plans to submit the necessary documents promptly to regain compliance. Despite the notice, the trading of its stock remains unaffected for now, providing a window of opportunity to address the situation.

For an in-depth examination of CTHR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

