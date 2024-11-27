Charles & Colvard Strives to Meet Nasdaq Compliance

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Charles & Colvard ( (CTHR) ) has shared an announcement.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is facing a compliance challenge as it received a notice from Nasdaq for failing to timely file required financial reports, potentially impacting its listing. The company is working diligently to resolve the issue and plans to submit the necessary documents promptly to regain compliance. Despite the notice, the trading of its stock remains unaffected for now, providing a window of opportunity to address the situation.

