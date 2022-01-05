Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Charles & Colvard, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = US$5.9m ÷ (US$67m - US$6.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Charles & Colvard has an ROCE of 9.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 14%.

What Can We Tell From Charles & Colvard's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Charles & Colvard is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 9.7% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Charles & Colvard is utilizing 64% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Charles & Colvard's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Charles & Colvard has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

