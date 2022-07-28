Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Charles & Colvard (NASDAQ:CTHR) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Charles & Colvard, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$4.1m ÷ (US$68m - US$6.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Charles & Colvard has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 15%.

NasdaqCM:CTHR Return on Capital Employed July 28th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Charles & Colvard compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Charles & Colvard.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Charles & Colvard Tell Us?

The fact that Charles & Colvard is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 6.6% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Charles & Colvard is employing 77% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Charles & Colvard's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Charles & Colvard has now broken into profitability. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 54% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Charles & Colvard (of which 2 are potentially serious!) that you should know about.

