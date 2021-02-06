Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Just Beat EPS By 200%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) came out with a strong set of second-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.5% to hit US$12m. Charles & Colvard also reported a statutory profit of US$0.09, which was an impressive 200% above what the analyst had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their mind on Charles & Colvard after the latest results. NasdaqCM:CTHR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2021

After the latest results, the lone analyst covering Charles & Colvard are now predicting revenues of US$33.6m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 8.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Charles & Colvard forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.06 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analyst had been anticipated revenues of US$33.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.06 in 2021. The consensus analyst doesn't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analyst reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 80% to US$2.70. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Charles & Colvard's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.4% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.4%p.a. over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 10% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Charles & Colvard is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analyst reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Charles & Colvard going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Charles & Colvard you should be aware of.

