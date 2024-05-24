Charisma Energy Hosts AGM with Proxy Voting

Charisma Energy Services (SG:5QT) has released an update.

Charisma Energy Services Limited conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Singapore, with CEO Mr. Tan Ser Ko presiding due to the Chairman’s vocal discomfort and proxy voting in place for absent shareholders. The meeting, which included a quorum of directors and shareholders, addressed company matters and utilized a polling system for motions, with RHT Atlas Pte Ltd and Agile 8 Solutions Pte Ltd overseeing the voting process.

