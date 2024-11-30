Charisma Energy Advances Restructuring with Yichang Sale

Charisma Energy Services (SG:5QT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Charisma Energy Services Limited has successfully completed the sale of 80% equity in Yichang Smartpower Green Electricity Co., Ltd., advancing their financial restructuring plan. The company’s Sri Lankan hydro power plants are performing well, generating positive cash flows. Additionally, Charisma is working on resuming trading on the SGX, with further updates expected soon.

For further insights into SG:5QT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.