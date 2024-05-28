News & Insights

Chariot Strikes Gas at OBA-1 Well in Morocco

May 28, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Chariot Oil & Gas (GB:CHAR) has released an update.

Chariot Limited has announced a successful gas discovery at the OBA-1 well within the Dartois prospect in Morocco, with a 70m interval showing potential gas reserves. The company completed the drilling campaign safely, on time, and within budget, and is now preparing for flow testing to assess the well’s productivity. This discovery concludes Chariot’s first onshore drilling campaign in Morocco and sets a positive outlook for future exploration activity.

