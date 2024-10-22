Chariot Oil & Gas Expands Share Capital

Chariot Oil & Gas (GB:CHAR) has released an update.

Chariot Limited has applied for the block admission of 20 million new ordinary shares, which will align with its existing shares. These shares are part of the company’s Share Award Scheme, with the admission expected by October 28, 2024. This move will potentially impact the company’s share capital, currently at over 1.18 billion shares.

