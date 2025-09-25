Markets

Chariot Loss Narrows In H1

September 25, 2025 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chariot Limited (CHAR.L), Thursday announced its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, reporting a loss of $4.7 million attributable to owners of the parent compared to a loss of $8.2 million in the prior year.

On per share basis, loss remained flat with last year at $0.01.

Revenue declined to $78 thousand during the period from $80 thousand in the previous year.

Chariot's stock closed at 1.92 pence, down 5.47 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.