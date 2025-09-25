Chariot Loss Narrows In H1

(RTTNews) - Chariot Limited (CHAR.L), Thursday announced its interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, reporting a loss of $4.7 million attributable to owners of the parent compared to a loss of $8.2 million in the prior year.

On per share basis, loss remained flat with last year at $0.01.

Revenue declined to $78 thousand during the period from $80 thousand in the previous year.

Chariot's stock closed at 1.92 pence, down 5.47 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

