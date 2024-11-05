News & Insights

Stocks

Chariot Limited Chairman’s Share Transactions Unveiled

November 05, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chariot Oil & Gas (GB:CHAR) has released an update.

Andrew Hockey, Chairman of Chariot Limited, recently engaged in transactions involving the purchase and sale of ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market. The transactions, conducted on November 5, 2024, involved shares priced at £0.0215, highlighting active trading activities within the company. Investors interested in Chariot’s market movements might find these developments noteworthy.

For further insights into GB:CHAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.