Chariot Limited Chairman’s Share Transactions Unveiled

Chariot Oil & Gas (GB:CHAR) has released an update.

Andrew Hockey, Chairman of Chariot Limited, recently engaged in transactions involving the purchase and sale of ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market. The transactions, conducted on November 5, 2024, involved shares priced at £0.0215, highlighting active trading activities within the company. Investors interested in Chariot’s market movements might find these developments noteworthy.

