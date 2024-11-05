Chariot Corporation Unveils New Equity Securities Issuance

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Ltd has announced the issuance of over 7.5 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options set to expire in 2025 and 2026. These securities are part of previously announced transactions and will not be quoted on the ASX. This move could indicate strategic financial maneuvers by Chariot to strengthen its market position.

