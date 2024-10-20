Chariot Corporation Secures A$1.618 Million Through Share Placement

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has successfully raised A$1.618 million through a placement of 8.09 million shares at A$0.20 each, with strong support from institutional investors. The funds will support phase 2 drilling at the Black Mountain Lithium Project and efforts towards a pilot mine initiative. Directors of the company have also committed to participating in the placement, subject to shareholder approval.

For further insights into AU:CC9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.