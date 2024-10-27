Chariot Corporation Lists New Shares on ASX

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced the quotation of 7,342,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CC9, effective October 28, 2024. This move follows a previously announced transaction and may attract attention from investors tracking new stock offerings on the ASX.

