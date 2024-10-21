Chariot Corporation Lists New Shares on ASX

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced the quotation of over 20.9 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is expected to enhance the company’s liquidity and visibility in the financial markets. The shares, under the code CC9, were issued on October 19, 2023.

For further insights into AU:CC9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.