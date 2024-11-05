Chariot Corporation Expands U.S. Lithium Portfolio

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced significant developments in their U.S. lithium portfolio, highlighting the Horizon Project with an inferred resource of 8.8 million tonnes LCE. The Resurgent Project, boasting the second-largest land position in Nevada’s McDermitt Caldera, has shown promising lithium grades in surface samples. Additionally, the Black Mountain Project has revealed high-grade spodumene mineralization, positioning it for potential shallow-open pit mining.

For further insights into AU:CC9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.