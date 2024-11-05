News & Insights

Chariot Corporation Expands U.S. Lithium Portfolio

November 05, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced significant developments in their U.S. lithium portfolio, highlighting the Horizon Project with an inferred resource of 8.8 million tonnes LCE. The Resurgent Project, boasting the second-largest land position in Nevada’s McDermitt Caldera, has shown promising lithium grades in surface samples. Additionally, the Black Mountain Project has revealed high-grade spodumene mineralization, positioning it for potential shallow-open pit mining.

