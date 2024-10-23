Chariot Corporation Director Increases Shareholding

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has reported a change in the shareholding of its director, Shanthar Pathmanathan, who acquired 5,001 additional fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market trade. This acquisition raises Pathmanathan’s direct shareholding to 20,968,897 shares, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s growth potential.

