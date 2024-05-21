News & Insights

Stocks

Chariot Corporation Director Ends Tenure

May 21, 2024 — 01:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced that Murray Edward Bleach, a director of the company, has ceased his directorship as of May 21, 2024. The disclosure, as per the ASX listing rules, reveals that Bleach had significant holdings in the company, with 3.2 million fully paid ordinary shares through Bleach Superannuation A/C and an additional 500,000 shares through Bleach Family Co Pty Ltd.

For further insights into AU:CC9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.