Chariot Corporation Director Ends Tenure

Chariot Corporation Limited has announced that Murray Edward Bleach, a director of the company, has ceased his directorship as of May 21, 2024. The disclosure, as per the ASX listing rules, reveals that Bleach had significant holdings in the company, with 3.2 million fully paid ordinary shares through Bleach Superannuation A/C and an additional 500,000 shares through Bleach Family Co Pty Ltd.

