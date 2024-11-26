Chariot Corporation Begins Phase 2 Drilling in Wyoming

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited has initiated Phase 2 of its drilling program at Black Mountain, Wyoming, deploying a Boart Longyear MPD 1500 drill rig to explore high-grade lithium resources. The program aims to drill up to 18 holes over 1,000 meters to establish a pilot mine that could supply lithium to the U.S. market. Local infrastructure upgrades have been completed to facilitate efficient operations.

