Chariot Corporation Announces New Securities Issue

Chariot Corporation Ltd is set to issue new securities, including 7.8 million options with varying expiration dates and 8.1 million fully paid ordinary shares, as part of its latest placement strategy. This move could attract investors seeking opportunities in the dynamic financial markets, highlighting Chariot’s commitment to expanding its capital base. The proposed issue date is scheduled for October 28, 2024.

