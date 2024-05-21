Chariot Corp Announces Lapsed Performance Rights

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Ltd. has announced the cessation of 3.5 million restricted performance rights due to unmet conditions, effective as of May 21, 2024. The performance rights lapsed because the pre-set conditions could not be satisfied. This development is a significant change in the company’s issued capital structure.

