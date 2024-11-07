News & Insights

Chargeurs SA Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions

November 07, 2024 — 01:38 am EST

Chargeurs SA (FR:CRI) has released an update.

Chargeurs SA reported a robust 10.5% organic growth in Q3 2024, with revenue reaching €165.3 million, driven by significant performances from Novacel and Museum Studio. The company also made strategic acquisitions, including assets from Swiss company Cilander and a majority stake in Grand Palais Immersif, bolstering its global leadership in various sectors. With positive growth across all divisions, Chargeurs is focusing on cash generation and enhancing its asset portfolio value.

