Chargeurs SA Expands High-Tech Textile Dominance

Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies is set to acquire strategic assets from the Swiss company Cilander, aiming to strengthen its global leadership in high-end textile applications, including fashion, military, and mobility sectors. This move, which includes iconic brands like ALUMO and Planofil®, aligns with Chargeurs’ growth strategy and the upcoming 2025-2030 strategic plan, positioning the company to tap into niche markets with high growth potential worldwide.

