Chargeurs (EPA:CRI) Price Target Decreased by 9.54% to 19.34

The average one-year price target for Chargeurs (EPA:CRI) has been revised to 19.34 / share. This is an decrease of 9.54% from the prior estimate of 21.38 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 21.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.88% from the latest reported closing price of 11.52 / share.

Chargeurs Maintains 6.71% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.71%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.90%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chargeurs. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.02%, a decrease of 30.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 145K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 94K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 78K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 3.91% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 76K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 4.49% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 25K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

