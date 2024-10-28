News & Insights

Charger Metals Sees Promising Lithium Prospects and Strategic Moves

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has reported promising assay results from its Lake Johnston Lithium Project, where significant lithium mineralization was found, igniting potential for future exploration. The company has also drawn interest from industry giant Rio Tinto, which has committed to substantial exploration funding. Meanwhile, Charger Metals is seeking a strategic partner for funding its Bynoe Lithium Project following a notable share acquisition by Core Lithium.

