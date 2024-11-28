Charger Metals Secures Shareholder Backing for Key Resolutions

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of a director and approval of a 10% placement capacity. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder support across various proposals, indicating confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

