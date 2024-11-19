Charger Metals NL Lists New Securities on ASX

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has announced the quotation of 2,000,000 ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 19, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction aimed at enhancing the company’s market presence. Investors are keenly watching how this development might impact Charger Metals’ stock performance.

