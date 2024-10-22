Charger Metals NL Launches Entitlement Offer

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has launched a fully underwritten entitlement offer to raise up to $774,203 initially, with potential future proceeds of $3.87 million from partly paid shares. This move aims to fund geological work, exploration, potential acquisitions, and general working capital. Eligible Australian and New Zealand shareholders can participate in this offer, with the shares set to be traded on the ASX.

