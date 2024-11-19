Charger Metals NL Announces New Securities Quotation

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has announced the quotation of 2 million new securities on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code CHRCA. This move is part of previously announced transactions, positioning the company to potentially enhance its market presence. Investors keen on emerging opportunities in the metals sector may find this development noteworthy.

