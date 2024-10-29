News & Insights

Charger Metals NL Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders on November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process, with options to vote by proxy if unable to attend. This meeting is crucial as it directly impacts shareholder interests and decisions.

