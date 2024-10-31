News & Insights

Stocks

Charger Metals NL Announces Entitlement Offer to Raise Funds

October 31, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to subscribe for partly paid shares at an issue price of $0.02 each. The offer aims to raise approximately $774,203 and is fully underwritten, providing shareholders the opportunity to invest further in the company. Interested shareholders can access the prospectus and acceptance forms online, with the offer closing on November 11, 2024.

For further insights into AU:CHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.