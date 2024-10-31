Charger Metals NL Announces Entitlement Offer to Raise Funds

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has announced a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, allowing eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to subscribe for partly paid shares at an issue price of $0.02 each. The offer aims to raise approximately $774,203 and is fully underwritten, providing shareholders the opportunity to invest further in the company. Interested shareholders can access the prospectus and acceptance forms online, with the offer closing on November 11, 2024.

For further insights into AU:CHR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.