Charger Metals Gains Full Control of Bynoe Project

November 17, 2024 — 07:58 pm EST

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has successfully acquired full ownership of the Bynoe Lithium Project after purchasing the remaining 30% stake from Livium Limited for $500,000. This strategic acquisition positions Charger to capitalize on the exploration potential of the Finniss pegmatite field, with several prospective lithium targets identified. The company is preparing for extensive exploration activities slated for the next field season.

