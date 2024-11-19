Charger Metals Director Increases Shareholdings

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has reported a change in its director Terry James Gardiner’s shareholdings, with an acquisition of 317,500 partly paid shares. The increase in holdings reflects Gardiner’s acceptance of entitlements under the Partly Paid Share Entitlement Offer, emphasizing the director’s confidence in the company’s potential. This move might interest investors tracking insider activities for signals of future company performance.

