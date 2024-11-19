News & Insights

Charger Metals Director Expands Shareholding

November 19, 2024 — 10:50 pm EST

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL announced an increase in Director Adrian Griffin’s holdings, with the acquisition of 1,396,058 partly paid shares, raising his total to over 4 million shares. This move comes as part of the Partly Paid Share Entitlement Offer, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects.

