Charger Metals Announces New Share Issue Opportunity

Charger Metals NL has announced a non-renounceable pro rata issue of up to 38,710,125 new partly paid shares, expected to be fully issued by November 18, 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s financial position and enhance shareholder value by offering new equity at a low initial payment. Investors should watch the upcoming key dates, including the record and offer closing dates, for potential opportunities.

