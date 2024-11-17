News & Insights

Charger Metals Announces New Security Quotation

November 17, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Charger Metals NL has announced the quotation of 38,708,760 new securities on the ASX, set to be issued on November 18, 2024. This move is part of previously announced transactions, which could offer new opportunities for investors in the company’s stock. The company’s strategic issuance aims to bolster its financial standing in the market.

