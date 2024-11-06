News & Insights

Charger Metals Acquires Livium’s Stake in Bynoe Project

November 06, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Charger Metals NL (AU:CHR) has released an update.

Livium Ltd is selling its remaining 30% interest in the Bynoe Lithium Project to Charger Metals for A$500k, in a move that reflects Livium’s focus on core operations and enhancing balance sheet flexibility for growth. This strategic divestment allows Livium to concentrate on advancing its battery recycling solutions and lithium chemicals technologies, which are pivotal to its long-term strategic plan. The transaction is set to be finalized soon, positioning both companies to better align with their respective growth objectives.

