ChargePoint's Disastrous 2023 Just Got a Lot Worse

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock is down 37% in the opening minutes of trading Friday after the company announced the CEO and CFO are leaving after a terrible third quarter of 2023. The business has deteriorated faster than anyone expected, and even a recent capital raise may not save the company.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the latest news and shows why this is a stock to avoid for investors.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 17, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 17, 2023.

