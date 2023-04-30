ChargePoint Stock: 2 Cash-Cow Stocks Better in Almost Every Way

EVs are taking the world by storm, and we will need a lot more places to charge them. That's led a lot of people to ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) stocks. The problem: Neither has ever come close to making money. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe think that's going to continue. In this video, they make the case for BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) as better -- already profitable -- investments in the future of EV charging.

