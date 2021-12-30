ChargePoint Stock: Speculative with Strong Upside Potential

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) is an American company that, unlike other EV stocks, operates in the electric vehicle infrastructure industry.

I am bullish on ChargePoint Holdings as its strong support from Wall Street analysts and upside potential relative to its consensus price target make it worth considering.

Strengths

The company was founded in 2007 in California and currently operates the largest online network of independently owned EV charging stations.

ChargePoint designs, develops, and manufactures its own hardware and software solutions. It sells to property owners to create a network for charging stations that drivers can search for and also produces home chargers.

The charging stations are networked with driver services, as well as mobile and web apps.

Recent Results

For the third quarter of 2021, the company’s revenues stood at $65 million, showing a significant increase of 79% since the same period last year, when revenues were $36.4 million. The Networked Charging revenue was reported at $47.5 million, while Subscription revenue was $13.4 million, showing an increase of 47.5% and 24% since the previous year, respectively.

In addition, revenue growth is focused in North America and Europe.

The company showed a loss of $69.4 million for the quarter, with $2.4 million being attributed to liabilities and $16 million to stock-based compensation. Gross margin was reported at 25%, which is an increase since the previous year, where it was reported at 20%. This can be attributed to improvements in product costs as well as acquisitions.

At the end of the quarter, the company had about $365.9 million in cash, with about 331 million shares of common stock outstanding.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company expects its revenue to fall within the range of $73 to $78 million, with the full-year projection for the year ending January 31, 2022, to be at $235 to $240 million – an increase from the earlier projected full-year revenue of $225-$235 million.

Valuation Metrics

CHPT stock is tough to value right now, given the fact that it is running up steep losses. Although it has high upside potential, it also has a wildly uncertain future.

It currently trades at a reasonable enterprise-value-to-revenue ratio of 16x on a forward basis while expecting to grow revenue by around 60% over the next year. If it can sustain a very high growth rate moving forward, it will likely generate strong shareholder returns.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, ChargePoint earns a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on six Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months. Additionally, the average ChargePoint price target of $30.22 implies 59% upside potential.

Summary and Conclusion

ChargePoint is an early leader in a rapidly growing space. While it has yet to achieve profitability (making it somewhat speculative), it has strong support from Wall Street.

It trades at a reasonable forward enterprise-value-to-revenue ratio, and its average price target implies a large upside over the next year. As a result, investors may want to consider ChargePoint.

