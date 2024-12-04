News & Insights

Stocks
CHPT

ChargePoint reports Q3 EPS (18c), consensus (9c)

December 04, 2024 — 04:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $100M, consensus $89.58M. “We are encouraged by record EV sales in the industry, and we continue to see network utilization driving the need for more charging infrastructure,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint (CHPT). “Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, and demonstrate that our strategy, focus on operational excellence, and rigorous cash management are translating to tangible results.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CHPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.