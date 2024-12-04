ChargePoint reports Q3 EPS (18c), consensus (9c)

Reports Q3 revenue $100M, consensus $89.58M. “We are encouraged by record EV sales in the industry, and we continue to see network utilization driving the need for more charging infrastructure,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint (CHPT). “Our third quarter results exceeded our expectations, and demonstrate that our strategy, focus on operational excellence, and rigorous cash management are translating to tangible results.”
