ChargePoint Reports Q1 Narrower Loss; Revenue Beat Street

(RTTNews) - ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT), which provides EV charging networks, reported narrower loss and revenue that beat estimates in the first quarter.

Net loss for the first quarter was $79.4 million or $0.23 per share, compared with the net loss of $89.3 million or $0.27 per share the prior year.

Ten Analysts on average had expected the company's loss to be $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue increased to $130 million from $81.6 million the previous year. The revenues beat the analyst consensus estimate of $128.14 million for the quarter.

Thursday, the stock closed at $9.75 in regular trading hours, up 0.83% or $0.08 a share, on The New York Stock Exchange.

