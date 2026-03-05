ChargePoint Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT reported a loss of 54 cents per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Jan. 31), narrower than the loss of $1.2 in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure was also narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07 per share.

CHPT registered revenues of $109.32 million for the fiscal fourth quarter, up 7.3% year over year from $101.89 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104.61 million.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. Quote

Key Highlights

Revenues from networked charging systems increased 9.6% year over year to $57.65 million from $52.62 million in the prior-year quarter. Cost of revenues for the networked charging systems totaled $52.8 million compared with $50.2 million a year ago.

Subscriptions revenues rose 11% year over year to $42.47 million from $38.27 million in the year-ago period. Cost of revenues declined to $15.3 million from $17.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Other revenues declined 16.3% to $9.21 million from $11.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Cost of revenues increased to $6.8 million from $5.6 million a year ago.

Total gross profit came in at $34.4 million, up from $28.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss from operations narrowed to $53 million from $54.9 million a year ago. Net loss before income taxes was $43 million compared with $58 million in the year-ago quarter. Net loss was $44.4 million compared with $58.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financials

As of Jan. 31, 2026, ChargePoint had cash and cash equivalents of $141.6 million. Debt, including current and noncurrent portions, totaled $260.9 million.

For fiscal 2026, net cash used in operating activities was $62.8 million compared with $146.9 million in the prior year.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, ChargePoint expects revenues in the range of $90 million to $100 million.

CHPT Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ChargePoint has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

